How many will reach double figures in 2024?

WITH eight games to go before the conclusion of the 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) season, only four players have scored 10 plus goals with statistics showing that eight players scored 10 plus goals in 2023 and 2022 seasons.

Sixteen goals were scored in the Week 26 of the PSL to take the season’ tally to 402, with statistics indicating that the 400th goal of the season was scored by Simba Bhora’s Mthokozisi Msebe.

The last weekend’s action saw CAPS United’s William Manondo move to 11 goals with Highlanders’ Lynoth Chikuhwa moving to 10 goals.

Four players, Manondo, Chikuhwa, (Yadah) and Tymon Machope (Simba Bhora) are on double figures.

The 16 goals that were scored in Match Day 26 came from 14 different players as Chikuhwa and Msebe managed a brace each to take the total number of braces scored this season to 11.

The league campaign, which gets into Week 27 this weekend, still awaits its first hat-trick.

Four of the 16 goals that were scored in the last round of matches, came from the penalty spot, to take to 28 goals scored from the spot this season.

Manondo is six goals shy from reaching his 2022 season goal tally that saw him scoop the Golden Boot Award. This was an award that was claimed by Ngezi Platinum Stars’ Takunda Benhura after scoring 13 goals last season.

The 2023 campaign saw ex-Bulawayo Chiefs bustling striker Obreil Chirinda, now with Ngezi Platinum Stars, scoring 12 goals for Amakhosi Amahle.

Chirinda was tied on the same number of goals with Moses Demera who was then with ZPC Kariba.

The late Norman Maroto banged 22 Premiership goals for now defunct Gunners and was the last player to score 20-plus goals in the elite football league.

PSL Top Goal Scorers Chart

2024 Season

11 William Manondo (Caps United)

10 Khama Billiat (Yadah)

10 Tymon Machope (Simba Bhora)

10 Lynoth Chikuhwa (Highlanders)

9 Walter Musona (Simba Bhora)

7 Evans Katema (Manica Diamonds)

2023 Season

13 Takunda Benhura (Ngezi Platinum Stars)

12 Obriel Chirinda (Bulawayo Chiefs)

12 Moses Demera (ZPC Kariba)

11 Malvin Hwata (Chicken Inn)

10 Tinashe Balakasi (Simba Bhora)

10 Fortune Binzi (Manica Diamonds)

10 Michael Charamba (Chicken Inn)

10 Rodwell Chinyengetere (Caps United)

2022 Season

17 William Manondo (Caps United)

14 Walter Musona (FC Platinum)

13 Delic Murimba (Ngezi Platinum Stars)

11 Brian Muza (Chicken Inn)

11 Elie Ilunga (Black Rhinos)

10 Lynoth Chikuhwa (Highlanders)

10 Emmanuel Paga (Dynamos)

10 Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya (FC Platinum) — @FungaiMuderere