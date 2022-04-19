How music turned into liberation doctrine

Lumbidzani Dima, Chronicle Reporter

Music has been and continues to be a form of communication and like any other art form, its message is sometimes wrapped in metaphors, grandiloquence and allegories. It can also be literal and direct, driving certain ideologies home in an entertaining way.

Musicians whether as professional artistes or just singing cowboys, played a critical role in Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle through their compositions that helped to drive the message home.

Their songs did not only motivate people and freedom fighters to continue fighting for Independence but also provided ideological guidance.

Zimbabwe celebrated the 42nd Independence anniversary yesterday and Chimurenga/Umvukela music played a very significant role in motivating the sons and daughters who paid the supreme sacrifice for this freedom.

Music highlighted the ill-treatment of the blacks by the settler regime and therefore, united the masses against the white minority administration.

Music infiltrated homes and concert halls, army camps and government buildings, hospitals and factories.

Popular Zimbabwean music analyst, Professor Fred Zindi said freedom fighters were motivated and inspired by music composed by those in the struggle and at home.

The music actually gave them the umph to fight on as it renewed their spirits.

“The musicians played a very significant role during the liberation struggle. The music encouraged young people and the rest of society to take up arms and liberate themselves from colonial oppression. Musicians such as Thomas Mapfumo who sang Tumirai Vana KuHondo and Zex Manatsa who sang protest songs such as Nyoka Yendara and Musango Mune Hangaiawa inspired many people to fight for freedom,” he said.

Prof Zindi said musicians also drove the message home about the need to fight for a free Zimbabwe during their well-attended concerts.

“During the war musicians like Comrade Chinx emerged and they helped a lot to boost the morale of Zanla fighters.

He was a unifier, a motivator and a brave soldier. He risked his life as he dodged bullets going from one camp to another singing motivational songs to entertain the fighters. His songs also encouraged the recruitment of young people to join the liberation struggle,” said Prof Zindi.

According to Prof Zindi songs like Maruza Imi gave the fighters hope that victory was certain.

Mr Lucky Thodhlana of the Cool Crooners jazz group, who was a part of the Cool Fours during the liberation struggle, said they had to stand up as musicians and educate the masses on settler regime’s oppression through music.

Lyrics had to be thoroughly revised and sometimes they had to use codes in their music.

“It was difficult during those days to sing about the settler oppression as doing so one risked being arrested or even killed. We had to find ways of putting across the message to our people while avoiding exposing ourselves to the colonialists, It was a bit awkward because parties such as Zapu wanted us to assist to spread the message and incite people to rebel against the regime,” he said.

Thodhlana said musicians were the political mouthpieces hence some of them ended up being arrested for singing what the regime considered subversive.

Liberation war musician Goddy Khumalo said being an artiste during the war was very difficult because many of them found themselves exposing the ill-treatment of blacks by the whites.

“We would write songs that highlighted the ill-treatment of the people and others that encouraged the freedom fighters to continue with the armed struggle.

I remember this one song which the freedom fighters enjoyed which had the words ‘sengkhumbula umama lobaba engibatshiye ekhaya kodwa ngiyophenduka ngiphethe inkululeko.’ The song gave them hope that they will go back to their homes after liberating the country,” he said.

Khumalo said today’s musicians are continuing with the role of communicating messages to the community at large.