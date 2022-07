Beloved South African actress Busi Lurayi is no more.

Popularly known for her lead role in the Netflix film How To Ruin Christmas, also starring Thando Thabethe, Lurayi also played Phumzile in the SABC1 sitcom City Ses’la.

Her family said in a statement that she was found at her residence on Sunday and declared dead by medical personnel.

The reasons for her death are yet to be determined.

– SundayWorld