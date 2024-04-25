How to stay sober: Dr Nzuzu’s new approach to battling addiction in Zimbabwe

Showbiz Writer

Amid a rising national crisis of drug and alcohol abuse in Zimbabwe, Dr Emmanuel Nzuzu, a noted Substance Abuse Treatment Counsellor with a successful practice in Jacksonville, Florida, is returning home to contribute to the fight against addiction.

Zimbabwe’s law enforcement began intensifying crackdowns on drug abuse in Harare from February 2023, signalling the severity of the issue.

With drug rehabilitation centres across the country overwhelmed by demand, Dr Nzuzu’s return is timely. He brings with him an innovative programme titled “How to Stay Sober” (HTSS), developed through over 17 years of working with addicts in various recovery settings. HTSS aims to revolutionise the local approach to addiction treatment and prevent relapse through a unique model designed by Dr Nzuzu himself.

Dr Nzuzu holds a Ph.D. in Psychology, a Master of Science in Mental Health Counselling, and another in Human Resources Development. He is a Licensed Mental Health Counsellor in Florida and a Certified Addictions Professional. His extensive education and experience have equipped him with profound insights into the complexities of addiction and recovery.

“It was heart-breaking for me to see that after all the effort people put into their treatment and recovery, they did not have the skills to maintain their sobriety once their treatment was completed. Every time they relapse, their families are utterly devastated, and the patients feel

like a complete failure. Even worse, their relapse undermines their confidence in their ability to stay clean in the future,” Dr Nzuzu expressed.

HTSS aims specifically at assisting individuals, communities, and Zimbabwean society at large by:

* Building the capacity of existing alcohol and drug treatment facilities through the provision of a fresh and unique recovery model specifically designed for relapse prevention. HTSS has a curriculum with textbooks written specifically for substance abuse facilities, their employees, and their patients. This complements and enhances their current delivery of

recovery services to position themselves as the must-go-to centres for effective relapse prevention.

* Professionally empowering personnel who work with alcohol and drug addicts. This is achieved through professional skills transfer so that they can effectively facilitate healing and transformation and thereby achieve higher successful completion rates leading to reduction in relapse rates. HTSS is designed to empower, strengthen, and equip

personnel in the front lines of addiction recovery.

* Educating individual addicts on how to regain control by taking back their power from alcohol and drugs; and on how to be guided by a vision of the future instead of memories of the past.

* Strengthening the enhancement of recovery through the provision of mentoring and a linkages business programme that empowers previously affected individuals to get access to self-employment opportunities and support to start their own micro and small businesses.

Dr. Nzuzu will be conducting workshops across Zimbabwe through his Sober At Last Academy, with the inaugural “Preventing Drug/Alcohol Relapse” workshop scheduled for May 24 at the Highlands Sports Club in Harare. This event targets therapists, counsellors, psychologists, and social workers, offering them advanced training in handling relapses.

Registration is open, with a nominal fee covering materials, teas, and lunches. Those interested should contact Doris Musasa at 0772 342 631 or email [email protected]. Spaces are limited, so early registration is recommended to avoid disappointment.