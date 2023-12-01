Mcdonald targets 60 million bricks per annum

Nqobile Bhebhe, [email protected]

CONSTRUCTION material producer, Macdonald Bricks is targeting to expand its production capacity to 60 million bricks per year taking advantage of the construction boom that is mainly driven by Government infrastructure projects.

At present, the firm is producing six million bricks from its two factories in Bulawayo.

Group financial director, Mr Walter Zimunya told Business Chronicle on Friday on the sidelines of its ambassador’s annual feedback programme that the 60 million target is achievable.

“We are aiming to make about six million bricks per month from our two factories, meaning that each factory would provide three million bricks. If we do six million bricks per month for 10 months when there are no rains, then in a year we are projecting to produce 60 million bricks,” said Mr Zimunya.

“We produce a whole range of bricks. Our major clients have been the Government, directly and indirectly. We are a big player in Government projects especially in Matabeleland North at Lupane Hospital, Lupane State University (LSU), and at the magistrates court buildings,” he said.