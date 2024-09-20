Hubby commits suicide after killing wife

Sheronrose Mugombi, [email protected]

A 44-YEAR-OLD man from Lusulu hanged himself after killing his wife to death with a stone.

In a statement on X, Police said they are investigating a case of murder in which Zibusiso Mhlanga (44) committed suicide by hanging after allegedly attacking his wife Lydia Mlalazi (19) with a stone for unknown reasons on 16 September at Siantungwana 4 Village, Sikomena, and Dobola. The victim died upon admission at a local health centre in Lusulu.