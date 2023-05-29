Hubby “kills” wife with hoe for “cheating”

Lizzy Nekhoma, Online Reporter

A 53-year-old man reportedly killed his wife by hit her with a hoe on the head, over suspicions of cheating.

The man Alezander Gezi from Harare allegedly killed his wife Rita Rore after he was accused of cheating, police posted on their Twitter page.

The incident occurred yesterday May 28, 2023, at Flame Flora Farm, Mt Hampden, Harare. The case is still under investigation.

“Police in Harare are investigating a case of murder that occurred on 28/05/23 at Flame Flora Farm, Mt Hampden, in which Rita Rore died after being struck with a hoe on the head by her husband, Alexander Gezi (53). The suspect had accused the victim of infidelity,’’ read the tweet.