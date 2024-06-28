Hudson Simbarashe to offer free lecture to revitalise music sector

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

LAST year, renowned jazz singer and guitarist, Hudson Simbarashe got an honourary award from the Roil Bulawayo Arts Festival (BAA) for his impressive exploits in the arts sector.

He has churned out numerous albums and played alongside top-tier talent, something that has been instrumental in his journey as an artiste.

On Saturday, his, “The Hudson Simbarashe lecture series” will take a detour at the Zimbabwe Academy of Music where stakeholders in the music business are set to get a free tutorial on “The Zimbabwean music identity.”

This will be aimed at revitalising the Zimbabwean music sector and inspire a new generation of musicians.

Simbarashe emphasised the importance of telling the Zimbabwean music story, expressing concern that the current focus on fame and “bubble gum music” may lead to the erasure of the country’s rich musical heritage.

“Yes, it’s very critical for our story must be told. The young generation must go back to their music. There’s so much of it lying unsung. Most of them are chasing fame, releasing bubble gum music. If they carry on like this, 50 years down the line, they won’t be any Zimbabwean music to talk about,” he said.

Reflecting on his own journey, Simbarashe described it as “foggy but good,” with opportunities to collaborate with young talent and improve his craft, expanding his appeal to a wider audience.

Assessing the current state of the Zimbabwean music sector, Simbarashe stressed the need for improved music education, professional instrument players and singers, and a shift towards treating music as a business.

He encouraged musicians to stop performing for free and work with stakeholders to address industry challenges.

“We need to revive the music sector by improving the level of musicians we churn out. We need to nurture better instrument players and singers through institutions like schools of music and marketing houses of international standards. Our musicians should take music as a business and stop performing for free,” said Simbarashe.

The lecture aims to bring stakeholders and musicians together to find solutions and work collaboratively to revitalise the sector.

Simbarashe’s expertise and passion for Zimbabwean music make this lecture an invaluable opportunity for those invested in the industry’s future.

