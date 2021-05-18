Huge boost for SA women’s football as SAFA announce ‘game changing’ deal

SAFA has announced a new sponsorship deal that will give women’s football in the country the massive financial injection it desperately needs.

Hollywoodbets has joined forces with SA’s leading football body in a partnership worth more than R3 million.

The well-known sports betting company is now the title sponsor for the 14-team Safa National Women’s League, which kicked off last weekend.

The women’s league will now be known as the Hollywoodbets Super League.

“For the first time, the National Women’s League has a commercial partner. This investment will further help us to strengthen the clubs in order to accelerate the growth and development of professional women’s football in our country,” said Safa president Danny Jordaan.

“To Hollywoodbets, we welcome you as a partner. Thank you very much; this is a great day for us, for the players, for women’s football in South African. We are really excited about this collaboration which we think is definitely a game changer.”

The Super League winners will take home R2 million, while the runners-up will bag a cool R1 million.

The rest of the teams in the league are guaranteed to cash in on R150 000 each.

Meanwhile, the partnership will not only benefit the players but will aid coaches and administrators.

“It is obvious that South Africa has a deep well of untapped talent,” said Sandisiwe Bhengu, Hollywoodbets commercial manager.

South Africa ‘might not qualify for World Cup’, admits new coach Broos

“It could happen that we won’t qualify for the World Cup,” South Africa’s new coach Hugo Broos admits during a press conference, adding, “it can’t be a disappointment if we don’t.”

“This partnership will spearhead the path to a professional women’s league befitting these rising stars.

“Sports development lies close to our hearts, so this collaboration aligns perfectly with our goals.

“We look forward to working together on even more impactful community projects,” Bhengu added.

With over 30 players scattered around the globe plying their trade, the new sponsorship is set to galvanise the remarkable growth in women’s football. – News24.com