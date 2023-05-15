Huge scores on Archer Clothing Rugby league week two 

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

THERE were huge scores on the second round of the 2023 Archer Clothing rugby league matches that were played at Hartsfield Rugby Grounds in Bulawayo on Saturday.

A total of five matches were played on the day and saw some teams recording huge margin victories in the new championship.

In the first match of the day pitting Highlanders Women and Plumtree Queens, the former won the game 10-0 to register their first victory of the league before Matabeleland Warriors Women went on to continue with their good start after thumping Bulldogs Women 32-0. This was their second win in as many matches.

In the men’s side, Western Suburbs proved too strong for Plumtree Buffaloes, thumping them 48-0, which was also their first win of the season having lost their opening match. Matabeleland Warriors made it two out of two after a comfortable 42-3 win over Bulldogs. In the last match, Old Miltonians (OMs) also made it two out of two after recording a 27-7 win over Highlanders.

The new league is a partnership between Bulawayo Metropolitan Rugby Football Board (BMRFB) and clothing manufacturers Archer Clothing and comes at a time when the growth of the game in the city has been on an upward trajectory.

It is the second league to take place in the city after BMRFB ran a five-week Under-20 competition that was won by Christian Brothers College (CBC) Hornets who registered five wins on their campaign. – @brandon_malvin