Huge turnout at polling stations

People wait to cast their votes at Mungari Primary School in Maramba Pfungwe, Mashonaland East.

THERE has been a huge turnout of voters at most of the country’s polling stations as Zimbabweans cast their votes in the harmonised elections.

Apart from Harare, where they were some hiccups caused by prior court challenges which delayed the printing of ballot papers, the situation has been smooth sailing.

The country has witnessed a massive huge turnout of voters mostly in rural areas with the process going on smoothly despite some areas having received voting materials a bit late although the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission extending time for such.

By midday, in Mazowe South Constituency 1 664 voters had cast their votes with 41 illiterate persons having been assisted while seven visually impaired were helped to vote.

At least 10 people were turned away for various reasons while five were redirected as at 9am.

There was also a huge voter turnout at seven polling stations in Ward 14 Beitbridge West. The ward elections officer Mr Edmore Ndlovu said the situation has been peaceful since they opened all voting centres at 7am.

Long winding queues were also observed at Mungari Primary school in Maramba Pfungwe, Mwenezi, Masvingo, Victoria Falls among other places.

In Chirumhanzu, Zanu PF supporters had set up temporary kitchens 50 metres away from the polling stations to prepare meals with their opposition counterparts take the cue.

Several people who also cast their votes in Harare also expressed satisfaction with the manner the polls are being conducted despite the delays noted in other wards.

Mrs Tarisai Dongo of Glenview 1 also admitted that the voting environment was quiet and peaceful pointing to a credible free and fair election.

She said although they failed to get ballot papers on time at their station, they will patiently wait so that they exercise their right to vote.

“We are still waiting for ballot papers. No matter what time we receive our ballot papers, we are definite that today we will vote,” she said.