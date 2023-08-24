Huge turnout at polls nationwide

Chronicle Writers

MULTITUDES thronged various polling stations across the country to cast their votes in yesterday’s harmonised elections, which were conducted in a peaceful manner.

Most polling stations were a hive of activity as early 5.30am as voters trickled in from different directions seeking to be the first to cast the vote.

Among them were first time voters mainly the youths, women and the elderly who came with their assistants.

The outcome of the election will usher in the next President from 11 candidates, a new Parliament with 210 National Assembly members and 1 958 councillors.

In Bulawayo voting at some of the polling stations was delayed by logistical issues such as late delivery of ballot papers among others. In Bulawayo South Constituency, polling began three hours late but determined voters endured the wait.

More than 300 people patiently waited for the voting to start at Greenfield Primary School. Cde Raj Modi, the Bulawayo South Member of Parliament candidate, commended the voters for their patience and orderly conduct during the delayed voting process.

Similarly, Lobengula Magwegwe Constituency encountered late starts in some wards due to delayed ballot paper deliveries. Despite the setbacks, voters displayed remarkable patience.

Emakhandeni/Luveve constituency faced similar challenges, with Ward 11’s Easy Pick shops polling station starting at 10:30AM due to delayed ballot papers and ink delivery. Voters continued to trickle in until 8 PM to exercise their right to vote.

In Cowdray Park suburb, after a six-hour wait under the scorching sun, residents, including Professor Mthuli Ncube, the aspiring Zanu-PF National House of Assembly candidate, finally cast their votes. Professor Ncube stressed his commitment to action and expressed pride in the country’s economic achievements.

In Ward 23 of the Nkulumane constituency, 3 308 males and 3 769 females had cast their votes by 7pm. Assisted voters numbered 48 males and 107 females while 45 males and 35 females were turned away.

Voting in a majority of wards within the Bulawayo Central constituency faced a late start, with some polling stations anticipated to remain open well past midnight.

Despite the delayed commencement, the voting was smooth throughout.

The Central Business District (CBD) experienced reduced activity as most shops were closed as yesterday was a public holiday to allow people time to vote.

Vendors and omnibus operators were notably absent from the scene.

Voting was still on after 8PM at polling Stations in the Pelandaba-Tshabalala constituency and at Induba Primary school Station, polling officers had to resort to using candles.

In Matabeleland South voting progressed peacefully from 7am with over 300 000 registered voters and 721 polling stations. In the morning there were long winding queues at various polling stations in high-density areas of Gwanda urban while the low-density areas were characterised by shorter queues.

By 3pm, polling stations in Gwanda Urban had started handling a handful of voters who were trickling in as the day progressed. Voters at some polling stations faced challenges as their names were not appearing on the voter’s roll.

Most of them were able to get assistance and managed to locate their names at other polling stations. Polling officers deployed at various polling stations rendered assistance to voters who either had queries or grievances.

The elderly and people with disabilities were given preferential treatment at polling stations.

Matabeleland South provincial elections officer, Mr Rabson Nyoni said all polling stations in the province completed the election process on time.

“We made it a point that all outstanding issues were addressed before the election day. The voting process progressed well and it was peacefully across the province,” he said.

In Bulilima and Mangwe constituencies, voting went peacefully until closing time at 7pm. Bulilima Constituency election officer Mr Vincent Sibanda said by 5pm, 21 106 voters comprising 6 766 males and 14 340 females had cast their votes. The constituency has 19 wards and 76 polling stations.

Early voting was witnessed in Insiza constituencies with preliminary statistics showing that women dominated the polls as they voted more than their male counterparts.

Insiza South National Assembly Zanu PF candidate, Cde Spare Sithole was among the first people to cast their votes at St Matthews Primary School polling station.

A prospective voter collapsed at Nkankezi Shopping Centre on his way to cast his vote and was pronounced dead upon arrival at Filabusi District Hospital.

In Gwanda South, the voting exercise was peaceful with polling stations opening at 7am and closing at 7pm. Outgoing Gwanda South MP and Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Abedinico Ncube was one of the first voters at Buvuma Primary School.

Cde Ncube, who waited patiently in the queue for his turn to cast his vote, expressed satisfaction with the voting process.

In Matobo Constituency, voting proceeded without incident and less than 7 000 people had cast their votes by 6pm.

Constituency elections officer, Mr Marko Dube said preparations for the elections went smoothly with ballot papers and other equipment having been at polling stations two days before.

The total number of people who had been turned away at the time of going to print stood at 16 while those who were redirected were 36, among them media personality Mr Promise Mangena of the local community radio station.

He managed to confirm his voting centre through the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) portal.

Mr Mangena checked his name at Minda Primary School only to discover that he was supposed to vote in Mahetshe, some 6km away. Mr Dube said over 360 males and 650 females were assisted to vote.

Matopo North MP, Cde Edgar Moyo who voted at Malundi Farm at 11am, said the election was peaceful.

In Beitbridge Zanu-PF Vice President Cde Kembo Mohadi voted at Beitbridge Government Primary School in Ward 2. In Matabeleland North Province voting went on well with all but one polling station opening after the prescribed 7am with the Provincial Elections Officer, Mr Richard Sibanda saying no major challenges were encountered.

He said only Mazansia polling station in Binga South opened at 730am as they were having challenges communicating with that station.

“We are happy with how the election were conducted. We have one polling station that opened at 7:30am because of network challenges and they closed at 7.30pm. We are now receiving figures from various polling stations. Our only glitch is that some of the stations do not have network.

“In terms of voters, the challenge was that some people were not found on the voters roll while some did not show up with the correct documents hence they were turned away. We also had some who were turned away because they were giving wrong addresses during the voter registration process,” said Mr Sibanda.

Zanu-PF candidate for the Lupane East constituency National Assembly candidate, Cde Phathisiwe Ncube expressed satisfaction with voting process.

She cast her vote at Makhovula Primary school in Lupane.

United Zimbabwe Alliance leader, Ms Elisabeth Isabel Valerio expressed satisfaction with the voting process, saying it was important for all Zimbabweans to exercise their democratic right to vote. She voted at Hwange Main Camp Primary School.

In Tsholotsho District voting began at 7am at almost all polling stations and proceeded normally and peacefully for the rest of the day. There were no challenges although the turn-out was a bit subdued at some polling stations.

In Tsholotsho South, 4419 people were counted to have voted late in the afternoon before closure of polling stations, with only 16 polling stations out of 83 stations submitting figures to the command centre by 2pm.

The highlight of the day was the participation of the San community in the Mtshina area under Chief Goledema in Tsholotsho North. The community participated in the process for the first time after Government’s decision to integrate it into the rest of the country through the issuance of relevant identity documents.

In Umguza constituency voting started at 7am and it was generally peaceful throughout the day.

Zanu-PF candidate for the constituency Cde Richard Moyo led the early voters and cast his vote ten minutes after the 7am opening time at Green Haven polling station. He came out happy saying the process was fast.

Other candidates vying for the seat are Ms Queen Maligwa of the Citizens Coalition for Change, Mr Peter Khumbula Ncube of the Democratic Official Party (DOP), Mr Young Sibanda an independent candidate and Mr Andrew Wilson of UZA.

Zanu PF Secretary General Dr Obert Mpofu, together with his wife Sikhanyisiwe also cast their votes in the constituency.

Voter turnout, according to presiding officers interviewed was average across the constituency, with records revealing that more women than men had cast their votes.

A bigger percentage of voters were youths while there was a handful of elderly voters as well.

The number of voters turned away was low and most of them had showed up with no national identity documents while some went to wrong polling stations.

In Nkayi District voting started at 7am but network challenges saw some polling officers failing to give regular updates to their constituencies comand centres.

In Nkayi South as at 4pm, 28 out of the 59 polling stations had submitted their statistics to the district command centre, according to the constituency elections officer, Ms Langelihle Maipisi.

Three candidates are contesting the national assembly post, Cde Stars Mathe of the ruling Zanu-PF party, Mr Jabulani Hadebe of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) and Cleopas Moyo of Zapu. They are 23 547 registered voters in the constituency.

In Nkayi North, constituency elections officer Mr Mncedisi Ndlovu said as at 2pm they had collected voting figures from 22 out of the 60 polling stations in the constituency that has four candidates in the National Assembly contest.

Zanu-PF is represented by Cde Sithembiso Nyoni, CCC has Mr Mandla Ndlovu while Mr Chief Ndlovu is standing in for MDC-T. There is one independent candidate, Ms Sithabisiwe Mathema.

In Hwange District’s three constituencies, voting started at 7am at most polling stations and proceeded without glitches.

The district has Hwange Central, Hwange East and Hwange West constituencies.

In Victoria Falls which is under Hwange West, some prospective voters complained that they could not find their names while others said they were referred from one station to another.

In rural polling stations some voters complained that pictures of candidates on the ballot papers were not clearly visible making it difficult for the elderly who depended on pictures to see their preferred candidates.

Hwange District Elections Officer Mrs Sithembile Mlilo said turnout was satisfactory basing on voter population.

Hwange Central had 46 polling stations, Hwange East 81 and 61 for Hwange West.

Binga District was no exception as a peaceful atmosphere prevailed as voting progressed in the two constituencies of Binga North and Binga South.

Voters started trickling to polling stations before the 7am opening time. Binga District Elections officer Mr Telford Macherera said voting was smooth across the district.