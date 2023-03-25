Huge turnout for sanitary pad training

Thokozile Mbedzi, Online Reporter

DOZENS of women gathered at the Zanu PF headquarters, Davis Hall, in Bulawayo on Monday where they were trained to make reusable sanitary pads.

The coordinator of the programme, Mr Gibson Mwinde said: “This programme will go a long way in solving challenges faced by our girl child and women who have challenges in getting pads.

“Our honourable Minister for Women Affairs (Small and Medium Enterprises Development, Dr Sithembiso Nyoni) gave us this opportunity to share the knowledge with the women because they have challenges in getting monthly money to buy sanitary pads.

“This type of pad is user-friendly and not expensive. The material needed is readily available in our local markets. The pad can be used for up to 18 months,” said Mr Mwinde.

He said the pads could be burnt or buried in the ground as they were bio-degradable.

He said they could be washed with any soap and advised women not to use them for more than four hours at a time, to avoid bad odour or disease.

The Minister of State for Bulawayo Metropolitan Province, Judith Ncube said the programme empowered women to take an initiative in issues that affect them.

“As women, we have eyes, and hands and we can also walk to different areas such that we can order the materials and make our pads. This is empowering,” she said.

“Some women and girls end up with cervical cancer because they use things like newspapers, toilet tissue, cow dung and other unsafe material when they are having their monthly periods. This programme is changing all that.”