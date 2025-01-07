Human Metapneumovirus: Zimbabwe on high alert

Lesley Chikudo, [email protected]

THE Government has taken swift action to increase public health surveillance in light of the recent outbreak of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in China.

In a collaborative effort with key stakeholders, the Ministry of Health and Child Care convened a high-level meeting in Harare to discuss preparation and response measures.

Health and Child Care Deputy Minister, Sleiman Timios Kwidini, said they are implementing intensified monitoring across all points of entry, including airports and borders, to swiftly detect and manage any potential cases.

HMPV is a respiratory virus that is similar to Influenza and can particularly affect children, the elderly and those with compromised immune systems. Symptoms of the virus include fever, cough, nasal congestion and difficulty breathing.

“We are keeping a close eye on the situation and have already implemented enhanced monitoring measures at all ports of entry. With the Chinese New Year approaching at the end of this month, we anticipate increased travel, including Zimbabweans and Chinese returning from China hence we are taking precautions to mitigate any risks,” said Deputy Minister Kwidini.

“At this stage, we do not have comprehensive information on how the virus spreads. Once we receive guidance from the World Health Organisation (WHO) regarding preventive measures and other critical details, we will promptly inform the public.”

Deputy Minister Kwidini also stressed the need for vigilance during the ongoing rainy season, which has heightened the risk of other diseases such as cholera, malaria and typhoid.

“We recently reviewed our preparedness for diseases typically prevalent in January. As Government, we are implementing health precautionary measures and urge citizens to maintain good hygiene practices to prevent the spread of these illnesses,” he said.

HMPV, first identified in 2001, is a single-stranded RNA virus transmitted through respiratory droplets or contact with contaminated surfaces.

While cases have been reported in several countries, including the United Kingdom, there is currently no vaccine or specific antiviral treatment for HMPV. Treatment focuses on symptom management, with an incubation period of three to six days.