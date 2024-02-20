Human remains from more than 100 years ago exhumed at Killarney housing development project in Bulawayo

THE exhumation of human remains, estimated to be from over a century ago, is underway at a housing development project in Killarney, Bulawayo.

In a statement, Bulawayo Town Clerk Mr Christopher Dube said: “It appears that there was a settlement in the area some centuries ago and human remains were encountered at various points of the development site. The Department of National Museums and Monuments in the presence of the Zimbabwe Republic Police collected the remains which were buried at Luveve Cemetery,” he said.

Mr Dube said the reburial will continue as the process of exhuming the remains is still in progress.

“The City of Bulawayo advises that the exhumation and reburial may continue to happen as the development work continues,” said Mr Dube