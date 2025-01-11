Humiliating defeat highlights need for fair selection in Zimbabwe Cricket

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

ZIMBABWE’S humiliating defeat across all three formats against Afghanistan has cast a long shadow over the team and, more significantly, the selection panel. Critics have long accused selectors of bias and overlooking deserving players, and this series loss has only amplified these concerns.

The New Year’s Day Test at Queens Sports Club proved a particularly devastating blow. The Chevrons inexplicably squandered a winning position, ultimately succumbing to a 72-run defeat within the first 13 minutes of the final day. This crushing loss sealed a disastrous series, following 2-1 losses in both the ODI and T20I series played at Harare Sports Club.

Persistent batting woes plagued the team throughout the tour. Even on a flat wicket during the Boxing Day Test, most batters failed to capitalise on favourable conditions. However, there were some bright spots. Sean Williams, Craig Ervine, Brian Bennett, and debutant Ben Curran all impressed, with the former three scoring centuries and Curran contributing a valuable half-century.

The inclusion of Sikandar Raza in the second Test brought a slight improvement in Zimbabwe’s performance. Once again, it was the experienced players who shouldered the burden, with Ervine and Raza contributing half-centuries in the first innings. Williams, battling a back injury, valiantly scored 49 runs before being dismissed. In the second innings, Ervine again reached 50, while Curran and Raza provided valuable support with scores of 38 runs each. However, these contributions were largely overshadowed by the continued struggles of the other batters.

This series highlights the urgent need for the David Mutendera-led ZC selection panel to re-evaluate its approach. It’s time to prioritise performance and merit, discarding players who consistently fail to deliver and giving opportunities to deserving domestic cricketers. While wholesale changes aren’t necessary, the team needs a fresh injection of talent.

With the Ireland Test on the horizon, the selection committee must prioritise performance and transparency. The upcoming match, scheduled for February 6th at Queens Sports Club, demands a selection process based purely on merit. This will not only strengthen the team but also rebuild trust and faith in Zimbabwean cricket.

Nick Welch, whose impressive domestic form has been undeniable, deserves serious consideration for the Ireland Test. Welch, the top run-scorer in the Logan Cup with a remarkable average of 68, has consistently delivered for his Mega Market Mountaineers side. He possesses the qualities to become a cornerstone of the Zimbabwean batting order. Jonathan Campbell, who was included in the Afghanistan series, also warrants selection based on his strong domestic performances. With Williams an injury doubt for the Ireland Test, Campbell has to be up for consideration to make his much-awaited red-ball cricket debut for the Chevrons. He has shown the right middle-order temperament and with other batters like Dion Myers misfiring, all things fair and equal, the 27-year-old has to be up for consideration.

Another strong contender for a Test debut is wicket-keeper/batter Nyasha Mayavo.

The Rhinos keeper has enjoyed a successful Logan Cup campaign, currently ranked seventh among the run-scorers. He has also effected six dismissals behind the stumps. In seven innings, Mayavo has amassed 308 runs at an impressive average of 61.60, including three half-centuries. His strong performances make him a compelling candidate to replace Joylord Gumbie, whose recent performances have been underwhelming.

Zimbabwe recently handed Test debuts to the fast-bowling duo of Newman Nyamhuri and Trevor Gwandu against Afghanistan. While not detracting from the talents of these young bowlers, this decision has raised eyebrows. Experienced campaigner Victor Nyauchi, who claimed a five-wicket haul in the previous Test at Queens Sports Club, was inexplicably overlooked. Notably, Nyamhuri and Gwandu are both products of the Elton Chigumbura Academy, raising concerns about potential conflicts of interest given Chigumbura’s role as a national selector.

If hard work and consistent performances were the sole criteria, Ernest Masuku and Ainsley Ndlovu would undoubtedly be in contention for selection. These two players have been stalwarts of the Tuskers for several seasons and have consistently demonstrated their all-round abilities. It is disheartening to see some players receive multiple opportunities while others, despite excelling domestically, are continually overlooked. A merit-based selection process is crucial for the growth and development of Zimbabwean cricket.

@brandon_malvin