Humourist Frank Chirisa draws impressive crowd for back-to-back Comedy Night

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

Home-grown talent has often faced criticism for not stepping up, but local comedian Frank Chirisa took on the challenge of filling the prestigious Bulawayo Theatre not just once but for two consecutive nights over the weekend.

While he fell just short of a complete sellout, Chirisa’s “Funny Stories That Heal” comedy special was a resounding success, highlighting the growing appreciation for stand-up comedy in Bulawayo.

Over the two-day event, Chirisa drew a total audience of 403 out of a possible 638 seats, a notable achievement that has sparked optimism within the local entertainment industry.

Chirisa’s creative entrance, featuring the entrance themes of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstars Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes, set the tone for two nights of uproarious laughter and deep audience connection. The comedian, who had been out of the spotlight due to personal matters, demonstrated that he still possesses the charisma and talent to captivate and entertain.

“Frank’s decision to fill the Bulawayo Theatre not once but twice is a testament to his commitment to his craft and his belief in home-grown talent. This achievement is a rallying cry for Zimbabweans to support local talent and for event curators to showcase the incredible talent within our borders,” said Themba Ndlovu, a fan after Saturday night’s show.

Chirisa’s supporting cast, including singer Khwezi ZW, comedians Mbongeni Ignatius, D’Juni, and Sisa, as well as poets Chester and SoxThePoet, contributed to the event’s overall energy and production value. The showcase was professionally directed by Sincominkosi Khumalo and comedian Tanya Alex, ensuring a seamless experience throughout the two nights.

His performance covered a range of topics – from politics and sports to being Zimbabwean and growing up – providing a rich tapestry of humour that resonated with the audience.

Chirisa's bold move to curate his own event and nearly fill the Bulawayo Theatre serves as an inspiration to other artistes and event organisers in the entertainment sector. By presenting his work to the public, he has not only entertained but also demonstrated the potential for locally-produced entertainment to thrive.