Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Online reporter

HUNDREDS of mourners have converged at Denver Farm on the outskirts Bulawayo to pay last respects to Grand Palm lodge proprietor Mrs Phyllis Pamie Majele Sibanda, who died last week on Saturday.

She was 84. The late Mrs Majele Sibanda has been described as a family unifier who prioritised education as an empowerment tool. Before she ventured into business she was teacher.

Several eminet Bulawayo residents are attending the burial service.