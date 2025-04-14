Hundreds commemorate Palm Sunday

Peter Matika/Faith Ndlovu/Sikhulekelani Moyo, Chronicle Writers

HUNDREDS of Christian congregates yesterday conducted street marches in Bulawayo and other parts of the country to commemorate Palm Sunday, marking the commencement of the “Holy week” ahead of this week’s Easter Holidays, which begin on Friday.

The event holds great importance on the Christian calendar and signifies Jesus’ historic triumphal entry into Jerusalem ahead of his crucifixion on Friday.

Palm Sunday, which falls on the last Sunday before Easter, is recognised by Christians as the mark of the beginning of the painful journey to the cross where Jesus Christ was crucified.

It is characterised by long processions in which believers wave palm branches singing victory songs as they mark the beginning of the “sacred week”, which culminates into the Easter holiday.

Archbishop Alex Thomas of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Bulawayo, who led the march for his congregation in the city centre, said Palm Sunday was part of the “holy week”, which is being commemorated until Good Friday.

He said Palm Sunday was the day when Christians recall the triumphal entry of Jesus into Jerusalem before He suffered death and resurrection. Several similar processions were conducted across the city led by respective church leaders.

“When Jesus entered the city of Jerusalem, people went out voluntarily to welcome him as their King, paving the way with the holy branches welcoming the King and the Lord. So, we are doing this in commemoration of that,” said Archbishop Thomas.

“Following this, we have so many other days we celebrate. On Tuesday we have what we call the Chrism Mass, where the bishop blesses the holy oils. There are three oils that we use in the Church, the oils of the sick, the oil of the catechumens, and the holy chrism oil. These are blessed once a year together with all the people. “On Holy Thursday, we celebrate the Passover meal, the last supper of Jesus with his disciples and washing of the feet by Jesus.”

Archbishop Thomas said Jesus washed the feet of his disciples as a demonstration of humility.

On Good Friday, he said they commemorate the passion, crucifixion, and death of Jesus, which is called the “Passion Service” or the veneration of the cross.

“On Holy Saturday, there is the commemoration of the vigil Easter where people will be waiting for the resurrection of Jesus, and on Easter Sunday people celebrate the resurrection of Jesus,” he said.

“In preparation for this holy week and Easter, in Catholic, there is what we call ‘40 days of Lent’, that we begin with ‘Ash Wednesday’. During those 40 days, we have three main pillars, that is, prayer, fasting, and alms-giving, so we have been preparing ourselves for this.”

Prophetess Penlop Zulu of the Royal Priesthood Solution Ministries said Palm Sunday was a Christian feast that falls on the Sunday before Easter.

“As Royal Priesthood Solution Ministries, we have celebrated Palm Sunday today with a march from 4th Avenue and Joshua Nkomo Street until 23rd Avenue where our church is located with an escort of police,” she said.

“Our crowd was above 500 as we were singing and waving palm leaves in honour of Jesus Christ.

“This brings reflection on the lent, which is a week when Jesus was crucified. It was like a Jericho march, as the crowd said whatever land you will step you shall possess.”

A Catholic congregant, Ms Bridgt Mhare, said: “Palm Sunday marks the beginning of holy week and commemorates Jesus Christ’s triumphant entry into Jerusalem.”

“Crowds welcomed him by laying palm branches in his path symbolising victory and honour. As we hold our blessed palms, we remember the joy of welcoming Christ into our lives,” she said.

Several churches are also finalising preparations for Easter Holidays where large gatherings, spiritual reflections and commemorative services are expected to draw thousands of worshippers across the country.

United Congregational Church of Southern Africa (UCCSA), through its Zimbabwe Synod, has also lined up a series of spiritual and cultural observances.

“Our Easter preparation includes Lent fasting, Holy Week services and commemorations on Palm Sunday, Maundy Thursday, Good Friday and Easter Sunday,” said the church leader, Reverend Sikhalo Cele.

“We welcome all who will join us at various locations nationwide, including our Synod headquarters in Bulawayo.”

Bishop Michael Dube of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Zimbabwe (ELCZ) said Easter celebrations in the Western Diocese will take place across several suburbs in Bulawayo, including Njube, Mzilikazi, Tshabalala and Emganwini.

“Our Southern Deanery, covering 16 parishes in Matabeleland South, will congregate at Zezani Mission. The programme starts on Maundy Thursday with the washing of disciples’ feet and continues with Holy Communion until Sunday,” he said.

This year’s Easter has added significance for the Apostolic Faith Church of Southern and Central Africa, which is celebrating its 70th anniversary.

“Easter is a time of reflection, prayer and unity. Our preparations include revival services, fasting and organising regional camp meetings,” said Reverend Philisani Maphosa, pastor in charge of the Bulawayo branch.

The church’s Easter camp meeting will coincide with its 70th anniversary celebrations at its headquarters in Nhlozamandla Mabindisa Village, Esiphezini, Umguza District

“Our Easter tradition includes large gatherings, evangelistic services, choir presentations, and fellowship. This year is significant as we celebrate 70 years since the founding of our church in April 1955 by the late Reverend Morgan Sengwayo,” said Rev Maphosa.

“We expect a spirit-filled atmosphere of worship and gratitude, not just here in Zimbabwe but also in Zambia, Malawi, South Africa and Mozambique as we commemorate this remarkable milestone.”

Harvest House International Church leader, Bishop Collin Nyathi, said while they do not hold special conferences over Easter, the focal point is Resurrection Sunday.

“That’s where we preach about the death, burial and resurrection of Jesus Christ. All other celebrations are appreciated, but the core is the remembrance of Christ,” he said.

Although not linked directly to Easter, the church will host a men’s and women’s conference this Sunday, which is part of their annual calendar. Bishop Nyathi said each of their churches will hold their services in the auditoriums.

President of the Council of Churches in Africa (CCA), Bishop Dr Rocky Moyo, called for discipline among congregants travelling for Easter retreats.

Meanwhile, national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi has called on religious leaders and congregants to work closely with law enforcement to ensure peaceful and secure gatherings.

“The public is urged to cooperate with police during the Independence and Easter holidays. We will be conducting crime and road safety awareness campaigns across the country,” he said.

Comm Nyathi said roadblocks will be set up, unroadworthy vehicles will be impounded while drivers are urged to observe traffic rules and regulations.

He said drivers should avoid speeding and refrain from driving under the influence.

“Public service vehicle operators must not carry excess passengers and must ensure their vehicles are roadworthy. We are appealing to the public not to leave their homes unattended, and those travelling for extended periods are encouraged to use our house under supervision scheme,” he said.

Comm Nyathi urged members of the public to plan their journeys on time and avoid boarding vehicles, which are not registered to carry passengers.

“The public is also advised to be alert on boarding public service vehicles and avoid boarding private vehicles as some have been attacked and robbed of their valuables by armed gangs. We encourage the public to be security conscious as they walk through maize fields, grassy and bushy areas,” he said.

“If possible, they should avoid these dangerous spots as some criminals are taking advantage to hide and then pounce on unsuspecting passers-by.”

Comm Nyathi said police patrols would be intensified in all major cities, farming areas and growth points.