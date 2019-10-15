Hundreds flee abusive ‘school’ before police raid

People with chained legs are pictured after being rescued by police in Sabon Garin, in Daura local government area of Katsina state, Nigeria on Tuesday. — Reuters

KANO (Nigeria) — Hundreds of captives who were beaten, abused and held in squalid conditions at a purported Islamic school in northern Nigeria escaped prior to a raid this week, police said yesterday.

Nearly 300 men and boys had been at the facility in the Daura area of Katsina, the home town of President Muhammadu Buhari, where police said they discovered “inhuman and degrading treatments” following a raid to free the remaining students.

It was the second such school in less than a month to be raided by police, after hundreds were freed from similarly degrading conditions in neighbouring Kaduna state.

The 67 inmates who were freed by Katsina police were shackled in chains, and many were taken to hospital for treatment, police superintendent Isah Gambo said. “I tell you they were in very bad condition when we met them,” Gambo said.

A freed captive said on Monday that the instructors beat, raped and even killed the men and boys held at the facility, who ranged from 7 to 40 years of age. — AP