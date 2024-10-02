Hundreds turn up for ground breaking ceremony at Mbembeswane 1 secondary school

By Nhlalo N Masukume ,Bubi

This Saturday, hundreds of people drawn from across the social and political divide of Bubi Constituency defied the scorching and sweltering heat to attend the much awaited ground breaking ceremony to mark the site where a new secondary school, Mbembeswana Secondary school is set to be built , with ten toilets set to start next week.

The Guest of Honour who is also the Member of Parliament for Bubi Constituency Mr Simelisizwe Sibanda delivered a key speech before hitting the first pick and shovel on the heart of the 24 hectare land whose plan was approved by the Ministry for the construction of a secondary school in 2017.

Also gracing the grand occasion were ZANU PF Central Committee members, Cdes Lot Mbambo and Nqaba Maphosa , provincial Members Norah Mthethwa and Faraday Ndlovu led by Douglass Khoza the Provincial Secretary for Administration. ,members of the District Coordinating Committee led by Cde D.Siwela , District Executive members, Bubi RDC Chairman Mr Khumalo leading several councillors who included ward 2 and ward 20 councillors , Chief Executive Officer Dr Patson Mlilo , Executive officer in Charge of Social Services at Bubi RDC, Mr Vuyo Nhongo , the Assistant DDC Mrs Ndou , Bubi District Schools Inspector Mr Kevin Mathe , Schools Inspector Mr Victor Mathema ,Head for Majiji High, Mr Fisani Dube , Head for Bambanani Secondary, Mr Bulisani Dube , School Development Committees from Mbembeswana 1 primary and Bambanani Secondary ,members from the Presidents Office and several senior government officials among them Service Chiefs.

Speaker after speaker unequivocally reiterated the importance of this school seen as a timely panacea to the long harsh terrains walked by children from Ward 3 in search of Education from other local secondary schools. The Micaela Mupayikwa led Mbembeswana 1 Primary School drum majorettes mesmerized the crowd through its fascinating turns and peculiar formations.

The nimble -footed traditional dance group also dished a scintillating cultural savoury before an icing by a well choreographed Hillside Teacher’s College Mbaqanga – Jazzi band , belting out a string of heart touching songs, leaving the crowd yelling for more .A Community Steering Committee tasked to oversee the construction of this Ward project led by Ward 3 Councillor Eden Ncube was put in place. At the close of the occasion, several people pledged to donate building materials of various quantities while others donated spot cash of varying amounts towards the school anticipated to open its doors for the first Form one intake in 2025.