Hunt breaks silence on Billiat’s future

KAIZER Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt has broken his silence over the future of star forward Khama Billiat as his initial contract nears its end in a few months.

Billiat will soon be into the final three months of his initial three-year deal signed with Chiefs back in 2018, though the club still holds an option to extend his deal.

Reports have sprung up in recent times that suggest he may be one of the senior players offloaded over under-performance, which has contributed to the downward spiral of the club.

However, Hunt has scoffed at the rumours that he could be released and assured the Zimbabwean international’s importance as he nears a return from a lengthy injury layoff.

“He’s all in the plans. It’s only people like yourself (media) who say he’s not in the plans, so I don’t know where the story comes from,” responded Hunt when asked of the player’s situation.

“So, ja, he’s in the plans and we need to get him fit. He had a broken leg, he’s jogging and running now, so hopefully in the next two weeks we can at least get him a little bit of game time — 20 minutes here and there in some friendlies or something.”

The club have yet to announce anything official regarding Billiat’s future but, following Hunt’s utterances, the club may look to activate his option or renegotiate a new deal soon. – KickOff