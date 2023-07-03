Hunt for killers

Lizzy Nekhoma

POLICE have launched a manhunt for unknown suspects who assaulted a man who later died upon admission at the hospital.

Thomas was admitted to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals and died on July 1, 2023.

Police confirmed the incident on their official Twitter handle,’’ Police in Borrowdale are investigating circumstances surrounding a case of murder in which a male victim only identified as Thomas died on admission at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals on 01/07/23.

The victim was assaulted by an unknown suspect and he was bleeding profusely from the nose. Anyone with information to report to any nearest police station,’’ read the tweet.