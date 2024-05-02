Hurungwe man kills another, dumps body in river
Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer
A HURUNGWE man stands accused of murder after reportedly killing another during a fight, where he struck the victim with a stone thrice on the head, before dumping the body in a river.
In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe said the incident occurred on April 28, when Handsome Mamiyodho from Matsungo village under Chief Dandawa in Hurungwe struck the deceased with a stone on his forehead.
“The State alleges that on the 28th of April 2024, the accused person struck the now deceased thrice on the forehead with a stone resulting in his death. This was after an argument broke out when the two were drinking beer together. When he discovered that his drinking partner had died, he dumped the body in Sanyati River. He was arrested on the 30th of April 2024.
The NPAZ said Mamiyodho was remanded in custody to the May 14 and was advised to apply for bail at the High Court.
