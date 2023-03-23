Hustlers, it’s time!

Millicent Andile Dube, Showbiz Reporter

This year’s instalment of the Hustlers Summit which kicks off today in Bulawayo is running under the theme “Discover Define Deliver” with several speakers being lined up to address “hustlers”.

The city is set to come to life during the next three days as entrepreneurs from the country and some from the continent are set to exchange ideas and learn from each other.

The main aim will be to put Bulawayo back on the map and restore its yesteryear industrial hub moniker.

The event’s founder, Nkosana George Mazibisa said it is all systems go.

“Everything is in place. What’s left is for people to show up for the second edition. We’re proud of all the support that we’ve received and I’m certain that the summit will be very epic,” he said.

The event is set to take place at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre from today up to Saturday, starting at 9AM daily.

International and continental juggernauts who are expected to grace the summit are Dumisani Lingamangali Ncube from Zambia, Xolani Nyali from South Africa, Mcolisi Stan Maphosa from the Kingdom of Eswatini, American Whit Mitchell, Jalene Case, Francis Eberle as well as Nigerian Oche Casey Bridgeford.

Also part of the stellar panel are locals, Mangaliso Ndlovu — Minister of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry; musician Lady Tshawe; Anglistone Mthiyane-Sibanda an agro-exporter; creative entrepreneur Mantate Queeneth Mlotshwa; Jahalezansi Brian Sibanda — a tourism moderator; Nosizo Choga a media creative; social entrepreneur Natasha Moyo; former beauty queen and tourism advocate Anitta Nesh, Crown Events’ Samantha Banda; media personality Farai Jules, Clarence Mutangara a marketing specialist, and Munch & Sip curator Mandipa Masuku.

Mazibisa said attendees are set to be presented with a unique opportunity to connect, network and learn from visionaries with purchasing power and decision-making authority.

“All business aspects will be accommodated from SME owners, business to business executives, mentors, disruptors, angel investors, and industry leaders therefore all arts business practitioners will be catered for. They’ll have a positive outcome learning from the best,” he said.

The Hustler’s Summit has become a platform for budding entrepreneurs to network, learn, and share ideas. According to Mazibisa, the idea was necessitated by the hunger to connect the potential of the city’s youth and to restore its position as an industrial hub. – @millieythandile