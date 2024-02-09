Hustling for the better: Ric Ko, ASAPH, Branden Cuz sing out in single

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

PLUMTREE based fast rising musician Ric Ko (born Eric Letha) has joined forces with rapper ASAPH and United States of America (USA) based artiste Branden Cuz in a song that depicts financial hustling of individuals to make their lives better.

The track titled Ngiyak’khumbula was produced by the Izanka Leli hitmaker DJ Ace Kater and was recorded, mixed and mastered at Certifyd Audios by Larynx.

It’s set to hit the digital stores at midnight today and will be available on a number of digital store platforms that include iTunes, iCloud, Audiomack and YouTube.

Ric Ko said the song is a reflection of his life and hopes it becomes a breakthrough to his career.

“The song depicts the story of a man living away from home, working to make life better for himself and the love of his life. It is inspired by my father who lives in a different country trying to make life better for us.

“With this project l really hope it opens up so many doors for me as a creative and could possibly be the start of a new version of myself as an artiste since l tried rapping and singing in Ndebele for the first time. I see this project going very far as it had already been doing great after l shared a snippet on TikTok, people immediately jumped on it and made videos using the sound and the videos circulated,” said Ric Ko.

He said he plans to shoot and drop a music video for the song as a follow up to its release.

