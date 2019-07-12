Hwabaraty lands endorsement deal

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

ALTHOUGH he did not win an award at the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards, alternative musician Hwabaraty says he is happy that someone has recognised his efforts in the industry after signing an endorsement deal with Ndebeles Connect.

The organisation, which is based in the United Kingdom, seeks to unify people of Ndebele origin both in the diaspora and Zimbabwe.

Hwabaraty lost out to Jeys Marabini, his mentor, in the Outstanding Alternative (Maskandi/Jazz) Music Artiste/Act.

He said he was feeling low about the loss, but this endorsement has rekindled optimism for his musical career.

“I’m excited and honoured to be chosen by these guys ahead of some of the best artistes in the city. Sometimes as an artiste you work hard but your efforts aren’t recognised.

“For instance I didn’t win an award at RoilBAAs and I was feeling a bit down. But this endorsement is a comfort to me as it showed that someone is following my career,” said Hwabaraty.

He said the endorsement would help him as an artiste to preserve Ndebele culture and heritage through song.

“The major thing is to brand me so that I don’t lose my identity as an artiste. They are going to sponsor me in projects that I identify to hold up the Ndebele Culture.

“They want to sponsor some events connecting the cultural heritage of Bulawayo to the diaspora. We are trying to revive this through song and dance,” said Hwabaraty.

He said the endorsement comes at a time he is preparing for an album launch in his neighbourhood of Njube next month.

“In August I’m launching my album called Umqakezeleni in Njube.

“It’s like a thank you to the people who helped raise me in Njube all my life. I featured artistes such as Indosakusa, Skhu, Percy and Madlela Skhobokhobo,” said Hwabaraty.