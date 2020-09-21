Hwabaraty not ‘hurt’ by Mai TT’s conduct

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

Alternative musician Hwabaraty says all is forgiven after comedian Mai TT was caught in a goof, when after introducing the Bulawayo artiste forgot to switch off her microphone and was overheard saying she does not know him.

Hwabaraty was part of a star-filled line-up of over 30 local artistes on the The Zim Oneness Show eGala that was broadcast on ZBCtv.

The musical gala was graced by musicians and performers such as Poptain, Baba Manyeruke, Minister Mahendere, Leonard Zhakata, Selmor Mtukudzi, Jeys Marabini, Sandra Ndebele, Chief Hwenje, Jah Master and Iyasa. Babongile Sikhonjwa, Zaza and Mai TT were among the MCs on the night.

Mai TT, after introducing Hwabaraty on stage, forgot to switch off her mic and was overheard asking “Anombonzi ani zita rake? Ndiyani anombonzi Wabarati wacho? Isu Wabarati wacho hatitombomuziva isu.”

Some people did not take this lightly and questioned why a host of such a prestigious national event, openly displayed her ignorance of one of the artistes performing on an event she was hosting.

However, Hwabaraty said he did not mind the fact that Mai TT did not know him.

“I heard her say those words but they didn’t affect me. She was being truthful and that for me shows that I have to do a lot to try get my music and brand known. After performing we spoke backstage and she was one of the people who said I did a great job on stage. Now she knows my music and brand Hwabaraty,” he said.

He said his star keeps on rising as his call up to perform at The Zim Oneness Gala was because of his Inkelewe Concert held last month live on his Facebook page, where organisers of the show said they watched him and loved what they saw.

“The Inkelewe Concert was the stepping stone. I was told by the organisers that they watched the concert and were impressed with what they saw. So that’s why I was one of the artistes picked to perform. It’s a great opportunity and I hope more things will come,” said Hwabaraty.

Later on, in the show Hwabaraty says the reception he received from people backstage was tremendous.

“I loved the way I was able to perform although it was just for 10 minutes. In those 10 minutes I gave it my all and the people who were watching me backstage were all congratulatory when I got off stage. Some like Mai TT were impressed,” said Hwabaraty.

The show was held at an empty HICC and also broadcast on the ZBCtv and Zim Heritage Tv Facebook page as per Covid-19 regulations on public gatherings. This was the first time for a Heroes Gala to be held without a live audience.

The gala was a collaborative effort between Zanu-PF information and publicity department and national broadcaster ZBC.