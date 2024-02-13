Hwabaraty to celebrate marriage by dropping new single Njalo on Valentine’s Day

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

HWABARATY is ready to release a new single on Valentine’s Day that celebrates his love for his wife, Precious Mlauzi.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2020, have poured their hearts into the latest single titled Njalo, which means “always” in Ndebele. The single will also have a video to go along with it.

Hwabaraty said the song is a sneak peek of his upcoming studio work, which will be out soon.

“This song is called Njalo, which loosely translates to always. In the context of the song, it means ‘I will love you, always’. The inspiration behind it is that I am in love and this is a dedication to my wife. We got married a few years ago and the love is still continuing to blossom.

“The track drops tomorrow on Valentine’s Day, as this is the day when the whole world is celebrating love. For me, every day is Valentine’s Day – but I wanted to join the whole world. I am a cultural ambassador and most of my music revolves around culture. This time, I wanted to use my style to celebrate love. It’s also a single from my 10-track album that I will be releasing soon, featuring the likes of Mnqobi Yazo, Fish F Ndaramu, and Vuyo Brown,” he said.

