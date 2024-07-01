Hwange artistes get educated: Zimura workshop bridges information gap.

From left to right Zimura Executive Director Polisile Ncube-Chimhini poses for a photo with Hwange Ward 9 Councillor, Rhoda Sibanda and Zimura Board member, First Farai

Mbulelo Mpofu recently in Hwange

LAST week, stakeholders in the music business met at St Ignatius Cathedral Roman Catholic Church in Hwange for a Zimbabwe Music Rights Association (Zimura) consultative meeting to teach musicians the ins and outs of the music business.

Personnel in the secretariat each made presentations to an attentive and interested Hwange audience with topics ranging from, but not limited to the benefits of being a Zimura member, Intellectual Property (IP), and royalty distribution.

Zimura deputy director Henry Makombe explained Zimura’s functions and mandates while Zimura executive director Polisile Ncube-Chimhini took time to unpack what logos and trademarks are and their importance to individual artistes as well as groups and bands.

One of Zimura’s board members, First Batani, popularly-known as “First Farai” also explained how the board operates as well as who qualifies to be a member.

NACZ’s Matabeleland North programmes officer Nokukhanya Moyo unpacked how the council helps musicians to conduct their business within the confines of the law.

“Working hand in hand with Zimura, we have forged good relations with them and as the NACZ, we are all for helping artistes and promoters to organise shows effectively and gain even cultural exchanges beyond our borders,” she said.

In separate interviews with musicians after the meetings, the subject of the meetings being few and far between seemed to have the lion’s share.

Multi-disciplinary artist, Michelle Munjoma who is part of the Shangano Social Centre which is housed at the St Ignatius Cathedral Catholic Hall said she was initially ignorant of Zimura and the workshop was an eye-opener.

“Before this meeting, I was ignorant of Zimura because I hadn’t heard about the association so I’m glad I learnt how I can protect my IP and also earn a living from what I do. They unpacked some of the topics that I didn’t understand and I’m glad to have attended,” she said.

A buzzing Duduziwe Chirwa, who is a gospel musician said the lessons he got from the workshop will help him “right the wrongs” he had made.

“I realised that I had overlooked a lot of things as an artiste but now, I’m going back to the drawing board to right the wrongs I had made. I have now realised that music is not a hobby but a career and as such, I should treat it like one,” said the singer.

Ward 9 Councillor, Rhoda Sibanda applauded the royalties collection agency, asking for more engagements in the process.

“The meeting was good. We need more of these as our artistes feel marginalised and are laggards when it comes to getting invaluable information.

“They (Zimura) should visit more and that would help our artistes to be in tandem with their counterparts in different cities. This will bridge the gap indeed,” she said.

Zimura has made it a point to journey throughout the country, teaching and liaising with stakeholders in the music business on how they can get the most out of the craft.

To cap the workshop off, attendees were awarded certificates and artistes made a beeline to get registered into the system, a testament to the tutorials’ impact. – Follow on X @MbuleloMpofu