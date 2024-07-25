Hwange bag first away win

Fungai Muderere at Luveve Stadium

Bulawayo Chiefs 0-1 Hwange

A DOMINIC Chungwa breathtaking diving header was all visiting Hwange needed to hand Bulawayo Chiefs their second consecutive defeat in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Luveve Stadium yesterday.

Seasoned Chungwa, who joined Chipangano in the on-going second transfer-window together with club returnee Winston Mhango and Raymond Uchena, nodded home an inviting delivery from impressive Claivert Tshuma from the left in the seventh minute.

It was Hwange’s third win of the season. They now are on 16 points.

The stocky duo of Chungwa and Pritchard Mpelele being the chief culprits.

Hwange goalkeeper Takabva Mawaya had the easiest job in office as he was not troubled in the entire 90 minutes of the match by Bulawayo Chiefs forwards Bukhosi Sibanda, Spencer Sikhosana, Nkosiyabo Masilela and Lucky Ndlela.

Reacting to their away triumph, a first of the season, an ecstatic Rodwell Dhlakama said: “We could have totally wrapped up the game in the first-half. But what is special is that we had not won any game away since the start of the season. Despite our last weekend loss at home to Dynamos, it is good that our confidence is coming up.”

His opposite number Thulani “Thuts” Sibanda, conceded defeat.

“We did not create many chances. I think it’s a game that we conceded too early. We are still to deal with the centre-back area because of the few changes. We also need to have someone who came come in to become our point of reference,” said Sibanda.

In the second transfer window, Bulawayo Chiefs lost the combative duo of Xolisani Ndlovu, Marlven Hativagoni and striker Never Rauzhi to TelOne, defending champions Ngezi Platinum Stars and Highlanders respectively.

Hativagoni and Rauzhi are on a six months loan deals to Ngezi and Bosso.

Courtesy of yesterday’s defeat at the hands of coalminers, Amakhosi Amahle, remained glued on 23 points after 20 rounds of play.

Teams:

Bulawayo Chiefs:

Tinotenda Chinoviringa (gk), Spencer Sikhosana (Joe Nyabinde, 46mins),Ciphas Musikavanhu, Bukhosi Sibanda, Emmanuel Chikwende, Nkosiyabo Masilela (Leroy Ndlovu, 59mins), Mpilwenhle Dube, Nkosilathi Ncube, Lucky Ndlela, Panashe Shoko (Courage Mabhena, 77mins),Jameson Masaza.

Hwange:

Takabva Mawaya (gk), Kelly Shiyandindi, Raymond Uchena, Winston Mhango, Lukas Sibanda, Shepard Gadzikwa (Blessing angina, 76mins), Bhekani Sibanda, Prosper Mathe (Marcelline Mlilo, 76mins), Prichard Mpelele, Dominic Chungwa (Solomon Sithole,60mins), Claivert Tshuma (Mongameli Tshuma, 60mins)