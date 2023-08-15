Hwange basketball sends SOS

Nkosilathi Sibanda, Online Reporter

THE game of basketball in Hwange could be headed to a collapse, if no financial and material support is found soon.

Following a good start to revive the sport earlier in the year, teams that play in the Super Six League in the town said they were committed to the league, but faced a myriad of challenges.

The Super Six League season resumes, on September 30.

Teams in the league are Madumabisa Titans, Black Hornets, Royal Eagles, Ghetto Magics, Victoria Falls Panthers and Mosi Development.

The league’s administrator Penrick Ndlovu said they are scared that basketball will take a knock if they don’t get sponsorship soon.

He said they are looking for partners in the business community to help them run and save the game.

“The teams are there, playing in the Super Six League. We are in need of sponsorship and if we don’t find one in time, it could spell disaster to our game.

“We are sending an SOS call to anyone or any business entity to come on board and assist. Our teams have shown commitment to register for the upcoming season. All of them are community teams and which comprise of youthful players. These clubs have many challenges especially money to buy balls and uniforms. The league itself has to run on a budget,” said Ndlovu.

He said so far, they have identified four courts to use around Hwange, but bemoaned their state.

“We have agreed to use four courts that have been identified. The courts are not that good but they for now we have to make do with what we have as we seek assistance. The league also needs an electronic short clock so that we meet the national standards,” he said.

Despite the financial challenges, Ndlovu said they have managed to bring life to the game in the coal mining town.

“The basketball community of Hwange is pleased and so are many of the game’s enthusiasts locally.”

In the past the Colliery supported a number of sporting disciplines locally and to play in regional and national leagues.