Hwange cry foul over use of ‘ineligible’ player

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

HWANGE say they played their Zifa Southern Region Division One encounter against Arenel Movers on Saturday at White City Stadium under protest after the hosts used an ineligible player.

Arenel won the game 1-0 to reduce the gap between them and log leaders Hwange to six points.

This was Hwange’s first defeat of the season and the defeat left them rooted on 45 points from 14 wins and three draws.

There was also drama in the reverse fixture between the two sides before the mid-season break, which Arenel lost 1-0 at the Colliery Stadium.

Arenel disputed a penalty call against them in that loss.

On Saturday Hwange questioned Arenel’s use of Prinsloo Mabhena, saying he played for Casmyn at the beginning of the season and are convinced he doesn’t have clearance to play since the transfer window only opens at the beginning of next month.

Chipangano coach Edmore Sibanda: “We played under protest. I don’t think we lost this game because they used a player from another team yet the window is not open. What we did was to play under protest and now wait to hear from Zifa on the actual position of the player in question. Maybe the player is registered, which we doubt, but that rests with Zifa.

“We don’t understand how other teams are given clearances just like that. We have players that we have signed as well and we received a letter stating that the window opens on July 1. So, it is a surprise to us how they managed to use a player we know is from Casmyn.

Despite that, my boys were not at their best today. Their game was slow and I did not expect that. We were supposed to collect maximum points. It is very bad for us to lose to Arenel in the title race. Our aim is to get back to the Premiership, meaning we should win games. We do not want to depend on anyone.”

Sibanda received a yellow card during the match for protesting against bad officiating.

“My caution was never meant to be yellow. The referee thought I was complaining. I was not impressed with the officiating and even the free-kick that led to the goal was not supposed to be. At that time I thought it was a mistake, but as the game went on, the decisions were just going against us, which is disappointing,” said Sibanda.

Arenel coach Kudzayi Mhandire said everything had been done above board in the signing of Mabhena.

“There is no issue there. All due process was followed and we are not worried. He was registered in the first window.

We had pressure before this game. We really needed the three points. We are a team that normally knocks the ball around, but because of the pressure we had going into this game, we had to play the second ball and try to manage the game,” said Mhandire.

Results

Arenel Movers 1-0 Hwange Fc

Ratanang 1-2 Mosi Rovers

Casmyn Fc 0-1 Mountain Climbers

Mainline 0-0 ZPC Hwange

CIWU 2-2 Indlovu Iyanyathela

Bosso 90 5-0 Zimbabwe Saints

— @innocentskizoe