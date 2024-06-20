Hwange declared Cholera free

Peter Matika, [email protected]

Following months of diligent efforts and commitment to public health, Hwange District recently announced that it has been declared cholera free.

Hwange district Medical Officer, Dr Fungayi Musinami made the announcement on Tuesday through a statement.

“Having recorded the last case of cholera on the 17th of May 2024 (33 days ago), the Hwange district Medical Office hereby declares the end of the cholera outbreak in the district.

“Surveillance and preventative public health-measures and interventions will continue. We encourage our communities and stakeholders to continue to be vigilant and alert to prevent future outbreaks,” said Dr Musinami.

The successful eradication of cholera in the district is a remarkable milestone and a testament to the collaborative work of the local authorities, healthcare professionals, and the resilient community.

Dr Musinami expressed gratitude and joy at achieving this significant feat.

Cholera, a potentially deadly waterborne disease, poses a significant threat to public health in many regions around the world, including Zimbabwe.

She said the successful containment and eradication of cholera in Hwange District demonstrates the effectiveness of proactive public health measures and community engagement in preventing the spread of infectious diseases.

The collaborative efforts to achieve a cholera-free status in Hwange District included comprehensive public health education, improvements in sanitation facilities, access to clean water sources, and swift response measures to identify and treat cholera cases.

The commitment to proactive prevention strategies and effective healthcare interventions has proven to be vital in ensuring the well-being of the community.

The declaration of Hwange District as cholera free serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration for other regions facing similar public health challenges.

It highlights the importance of community involvement, resource allocation, and sustained efforts in combating infectious diseases and improving health outcomes.

Dr Musinami said stakeholders in Hwange District remain dedicated to maintaining the cholera-free status and continuing their efforts to enhance public health, strengthen healthcare systems, and promote overall well-being in the community.

@petematika