Hwange district cleanest in Matabeleland North province

Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution and Devolution, Cde Richard Moyo addresses people who participated in the Clean up campaign

Fairness Moyana in Hwange

HWANGE has been applauded for being the cleanest district in Matabeleland North province following various initiatives taken by companies and residents in support of President Mnangagwa’s call for a clean environment.

In Victoria Falls which ranks as the cleanest city in Hwange district, a community-based movement, Pristine Victoria Falls Society (PVFS) set up in October 2021 has lived up to its only single objective- “Make Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe the cleanest, greenest city in Africa.”

In Hwange town, Green Shango Trust, an environmental advocacy organisation has been championing the cleaning up of hotspot areas that include VID, Empumalanga and former truck stop.

President Mnangagwa declared the first Friday of each month a National Clean-up Day as part of fostering an attitude of cleanliness.

Addressing scores of residents, company and government employees who had participated in the National Cleanup Campaign at TM business centre and Empumalanga terminus, Matabeleland North Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Cde Richard Moyo said team spirit had fostered a positive attitude towards sustaining a clean environment.

“I would like to applaud all of you for making Hwange the cleanest district in the whole Matabeleland North province. Victoria Falls city is the cleanest followed by Hwange town which is product of various initiatives that are being employed to maintain clean environments. This dovetails with calls by His Excellency, President Mnangagwa to ensuring that we foster a clean and healthy environment which is why he introduced these clean up campaigns,” said Moyo.

He said there was need to scale up the campaign beyond just a day’s event but that it becomes a daily practise at household and individual level.“We need to foster an attitude on clean environment even at household level where we don’t just wait for this day but we practise this in our daily life. We also need to scale up efforts in ensuring that all hotspot areas such as shopping centres and bus terminus as well as our highway which is littered due to litter thrown off buses are targeted in our daily initiatives to maintaining clean environments.”

Minister Moyo has been actively taking part in the clean-up of the Bulawayo- Victoria Falls highway an initiative he launched to bring sanity to the tourism destination road which was an eyesore due to littering by passengers and motorists.

Hwange Colliery Company acting managing director, Mr William Gambiza said his company had introduced street cleaners who were responsible for sprucing the town up.

“We have gone further to adopt in our view what we have called the Cape town model which is meant to keep our town clean. We have introduced street cleaners who are working on a daily basis to make sure that we keep our town clean each and every day,” said Mr Gambiza.

“We are of the view that we need to work hand in hand with the community in keeping a clean environment and through this collective effort, we will not only create a cleaner and healthy environment, but will also foster a sense of community and pride in our beloved town. We always ride with the understanding that nyika inocheneswa nevene vayo nyika inovakwa nevene vayo.”

Poor waste management has been fingered as one of the biggest headaches faced by local authorities as residents continue to disregard the provisions of the law by illegally dumping litter.

Streets in some cities or areas are littered with garbage including paper, residues from products sold on the streets by vendors.

Green Shango executive director, Mr Daniel Sithole said the organisation has been working on environmental conservation and climate change mitigation.

“We are a non-profit making organization that is working towards sustainable development through environmental conservation and climate change mitigation. We have been carrying out a number of cleanup and awareness campaigns in Hwange district. Some of our programmes include tree planting, climate training with communities on environmental conservation,” said Mr Sithole.

Meanwhile, PVFS collects and documents bags of garbage daily to keep Victoria Falls and its environs clean as well as promote tourism. The taskforce also conducts awareness campaigns on waste and environmental issues as well enforces the law by issuing out orders and tickets to offenders through its routine operations. Victoria Falls has been rated as the cleanest City in Zimbabwe.Clean up campaigns were also held in Mabale and Dete wards facilitated by Painted Dog Conservation (PDC) and other tourism players.