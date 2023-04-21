Hwange district in 3-day scheduled powercuts

Hwange district in 3-day scheduled powercuts

The Chronicle

Online Reporter

AT least 20 areas in Matabeleland North’s Hwange District will go without power for about 12 hours on three consecutive days due to scheduled maintenance on the national power grid.

The Zimbabwe Electricity Distribution Company (ZETDC), in a statement, said the areas will be cut off between 2 and 4 May from 6AM to 6PM.

“Affected areas are Cheziya, Makwa Mission, Chief Hwange Homestead, Mwemba, Msuna, Simangani, Simwenge, Kamativi, Tinde, Pashu, Kariangwe, Makunku, Mlibizi, Siansundu, Siachilaba, Manjolo, Siabuwa, Simatelele, Binga Business Centre and the surrounding areas,” read the statement.

The power utility advised members of the public to treat all circuits as live during the period as power may be restored without notice.

