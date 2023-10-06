Hwange ease relegation woes

Nkosilathi Sibanda, [email protected]

Bulawayo Chiefs FC 2-0 Hwange FC

HWANGE FC made it three wins on the trot and continued to ease their relegation worries when they beat Bulawayo Chiefs in a Castle Lager Premiership match played at Luveve Stadium yesterday.

Chipangano are slowly moving away from the league’s danger zone.

Hwange are now on eighth position with 34 points.

Standing in for the Chipangano gaffer, Nation Dube, the coal miners’ goalkeepers coach, Edmore Sibanda was a happy man and said their goal is to collect points in all the remaining matches.

“We are playing very well and we are trying to collect points in every game that we play and the boys are showing improvement. They have gelled and the team is playing well. I hope it will continue.

“We still need to collect points because we are in the relegation zone and we need to win all the games that we play,” said Sibanda.

He said scoring early in yesterday’s encounter against Amakhosi Amahle was their trump card as they also took advantage of their opponents’ off-field troubles.

“We told the boys they had to score first, those guys are not training and we have to run on them,” he said.

His opposite number, Johanisi Nhumwa blamed complacency for the defeat, stating that a defeat is part of the game.

“There are so many aspects, it’s football, you win some, lose some and draw some that’s part of the game. Our approach of the game was very poor, that’s how it is.

“If complacency cripples into your team or your players it becomes a problem for you to come back where you belong, it’s part of the game, that’s how it is,” said Nhumwa.

He added that it is not the end of the road for Amakhosi as there are games still left to play and they will fight on until the end of the season. Their next assignment is Sheasham FC away.

Hwange produced a spirited first half performance that saw them overrun their hosts. The coal miners had a better start to the game and they were rewarded for their early efforts.

Chipangano’s Courage Sibanda found the back of the net off a Pritchard Mpelele pass in the second minute.

At that moment Hwange increased their tempo and Chiefs seemingly lost track.

Later on, Hwange scored the second goal through Mpelele who by all standards played well to give the visitors the win they deserved.

In the second stanza of the match, Hwange had all the time and made sure they solidify the defence line to upset Amakhosi Amahle who toiled till the last whistle.

Teams:

Bulawayo Chiefs FC: Isaah Ali, Joe Sibanda (Panashe Shoko, 77 mins), Malvern Hativagoni (Ayanda Ncube, 77 mins), Nixon Gama (Billy Veremu 59 mins), Mthokozisi Msebe, Obriel Chirinda, Malvin Mkolo, Danny Phiri, Mandlenkosi Gasela (Donell Katsande, 88 mins), Felix Moyo, Farau Matare ( Dalubuhle Dlodlo 59 mins)

Hwange FC:Nedrick Madeya (Wellington Muuya, 90 mins), Canaan Nkomo (James Chivasa, 72 mins) Brendon Rendo, Goodwin Goriyati, Solomon Sithole, Pritchard Mpelele (Blessing Ngoma, 72 mins) Shepard Gadzikwa, Tendai Muvuti ( Mlotshwa 59 mins), Lukas Sibanda, Courage Sibanda