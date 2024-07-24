Hwange edge Chiefs

Brandon Moyo at Luveve Stadium

Bulawayo Chiefs 0-1 Hwange

HWANGE registered their third win of the 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League campaign after edging Bulawayo Chiefs one nil on Wednesday afternoon.

The solitary goal that made sure that Chipangano collected maximum points away from home came off the head of veteran, Dominic Chungwa early in the first half.

Chungwa headed home from close range in the seventh minute, a strike that made the difference on the day.

Winger Claivert Tshuma provided the assist. It was the first real chance of the match and the visitors managed to make it count.

Soon after the goal, Hwange started dominating proceedings, however, could not find the second goal.

In the 25th minute, Chungwa had a good chance of making it a brace but his volley from the edge of the box went over the bar.

Five minutes later, Tinotenda Chinoviringa was brought into action, tipping over the bar a curler from Prosper Mathe.

At the start of the second half, Amakhosi made a half-time change with the hope of leveling matters, bringing in Joe Nyabinde for Spencer Sikhosana. However, the change, and others that happened later in the second stanza yielded no result.

The hosts struggled to create clear-cut chances throughout the 90 minutes.

Tshuma had another chance of doubling Hwange’s lead after he was put through on goal but skied his shot over the bar.

The defeat against Hwange was Chiefs’ second consecutive loss after they lost 2-0 against Highlanders last Sunday.

Teams:

Bulawayo Chiefs:

Tinotenda Chinoviringa (gk), Spencer Sikhosana (Joe Nyabinde, 46mins), Ciphas Musikavanhu, Bukhosi Sibanda, Emmanuel Chikwende, Nkosiyabo Masilela (Leroy Ndlovu, 59mins), Mpilwenhle Dube, Nkosilathi Ncube, Lucky Ndlela, Panashe Shoko (Courage Mabhena, 77mins), Jameson Masaza.

Hwange:

Takabva Mawaya (gk), Kelly Shiyandindi, Raymond Uchena, Winston Mhango, Lukas Sibanda, Shepard Gadzikwa (Blessing angina, 76mins), Bhekani Sibanda, Prosper Mathe (Marcelline Mlilo, 76mins), Prichard Mpelele, Dominic Chungwa (Solomon Sithole, 60mins), Claivert Tshuma (Mongameli Tshuma, 60mins)