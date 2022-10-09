Hwange end season in style

Mehluli Sibanda, Sports Editor

RECENTLY crowned ZIFA Southern Region Division One champions, Hwange ended the season on a high note as they defeated Makhandeni Pirates 1-0 at White City Stadium’s B-arena in Bulawayo on Saturday.

Chipangano, who had already done the job to return to the Premier Soccer League with a game to spare ensured that they said goodbye to lower league football in style with their 28th win of the season to finish with a whopping 88 points. Ted Ncube scored the only goal of the match.

Second placed ZPC Hwange were held to a 1-1 draw to end the season on 81 points, FC Talen Vision secured third position with a 2-0 triumph over Ratanang in Filabusi while fourth placed Arenel Movers won 2-1 over Ajax Hotspurs. It was a disappointing end to the season for the Kudzai Mhandire coached Arenel who at some stage were fighting for the championship with Hwange before they fell off the race when ZPC Hwange emerged as the new title contenders.

Meanwhile, Ajax Hotspurs, Zimbabwe Saints, Quality Foods and the now defunct Indosakusa have officially been demoted from the Zifa Southern Region Division One League.

Full results

Thursday 6 October: Binga Pirates 1-3 Makhandeni Pirates

Saturday 8 October: Arenel Movers 2-1 Ajax, Makhandeni Pirates 0-1 Hwange, CIWU 3-0 Mosi Rovers, Mainline 3-0 Indosakusa, Talen Vision 2-0 Ratanang, ZPC Hwange 1-1 Zimbabwe Saints, Indlovu Iyanyathela 3-1 Casmyn, Quality Foods 0-3 Mountain Climbers

Follow on Twitter @Mdawini_29