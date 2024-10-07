Hwange, FC Platinum share spoils

Hwange Correspondent

Hwange 2 -2 FC Platinum

HWANGE FC demonstrated to all and sundry that they are prepared to fight in their quest to remain part of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League matrix in 2025 after forcing a share of the points against the former champions at the Colliery Stadium yesterday afternoon.

The platinum miners started brightly and stunned the home fans by racing into the lead after only three minutes through midfielder Shepherd Mhlanga, who capitalised on some slack defending by the coalminers to score from inside the box with a seemingly harmless attempt.

It could have been worse for Chipangano five minutes later as Devine Mhindirira was allowed acres of space inside the Hwange box but he shot tamely into the gloves of Hwange goalkeeper Takabva Mawaya.

The coalminers only showed some life on the quarter hour mark when Marcelline Mlilo came to the end of a teasing Prosper Mathe cross, but the youngster directed his effort over the bar.

FC Platinum continued to dictate pace with some crisp and eye-catching passing football and raced into a 2-0 lead in the 26th minute after the coalminers’ defence was again guilty of ball-watching, allowing Panashe Mutimbanyoka to hit the nets from close range.

But to their credit, Hwange punched back with some incessant pressure revolving around Mathe, who was their most outstanding player yesterday.

Their comeback kicked into motion on the half-hour mark when veteran striker Dominic Chungwa outpaced FC Platinum’s Mbongeni Ndlovu during a swift counterattack to hammer home past a badly exposed Wallace Magalane.

The coalminers kept their feet on the pedal and pinned the visitors in their own half and five minutes before the breather, the pressure paid off when Magalane’s attempted clearance under pressure ricocheted off Shepard Gadzikwa into the back of the net to send Hwange fans into delirium.

The last half was a typical football fiesta dished out to the huge crowd by the two teams who were fighting for different causes at different ends of the log standings.

With a bit of luck, Hwange could have completely turned the game on its head but substitute Mongameli Tshuma hit the left upright in the 60th minute with Magalane beaten.

In the dying stages, Chungwa fluffed a golden opportunity when he came face-to-face with Magalane but made a meal of the shot leaving Hwange fans frustrated.

Hwange desperately needed maximum points to gain traction in the relegation battle. Hwange now have 28 points.

Coach Rodwell Dhlakama praised his boys for their resilience and character.

“Credit to the boys for the fight and character to claw back from two goals down. We had a bad start by any stretch of the imagination but we worked on amending the early mistakes, and with a bit of precision we could have won the match. We will continue fighting to the end,” said Dhlakama.

FC Platinum gaffer Norman Mapeza was frustrated after the final whistle for letting slip a two-goal cushion.

“I am very disappointed with how we let in two soft goals. We dominated the match and honestly, we could have done better than what we did today,” he said.