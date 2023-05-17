Hwange FC players robbed at knife point

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

HWANGE Colliery Company executive marketing and corporate affairs manager Beauty Mutombe says they have received reports on three Hwange FC players who were robbed at knife point along the Bulawayo, Victoria Falls Highway on Tuesday.

The trio is said to have been robbed by a driver of a Grey Toyota Wish which they were traveling in on their way to Hwange. The driver was working together with other passengers in the car.

“We have received news about the robbery. However, we are still to get more information on what really transpired. The players in question are stable and safe,” said Mutombe.

Hwange FC is set to host Triangle at the Colliery Stadium on Saturday. Chipangano sits at position 11 on the log standings with 11 points from nine games.

Follow on Twitter @innocentskizoe