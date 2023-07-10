Hwange FC win at Home

Tobias Mandoreba Hwange Correspondent

Hwange 2-1 ZPC Kariba

HWANGE FC finally remembered how to win a football match at their beloved fortress of Colliery Stadium after they successfully “switched off” 10-man ZPC Kariba in a lively Castle Lager Premier Soccer tie played before a bumper crowd yesterday afternoon.

Before yesterday’s game, it had been a nightmarish spell at home for the coalminers as they had gone for three games without a goal and a win as they lost 3 -0 to Bulawayo Chiefs, drew nil all with Triangle before a morale shattering 0-1 loss to Manica Diamonds which left the entire soccer crazy community stunned and with more questions than answers on what was going on.

The nerves were then calmed as early as the 11th minute for the hosts as attacking midfielder Solomon Sithole hit the back of the nets after latching on to a delicious freekick from youthful Blessing Ngoma to send the Chipangano fans into a delirium.

Fanuel Shoko almost pulled a goal back for the power generators in the 28th minute only for goalkeeper Wellington Muuya, thrust into the hot seat for first choice Nedrick Madeya, to produce a stunning finger-tip acrobatic save to push the effort out for a corner kick.

Two minutes later on the half hour mark, ZPC Kariba’s world crumbled on them as impressive playmaker Leeroy Murape was shown a red card by Bulawayo referee Nelson Meke for abusive language leaving the visitors with a mountain to climb.

However to their credit, ZPC Kariba made mockery of that numerical disadvantage as they were on level terms seven minutes from the breather when Sherperd Gadzikwa turned the ball into his own net following a treacherous corner kick by Fanuel Shoko.

They went on to threaten to cause an upset throughout the contest with some good build ups and threats at goal that left the home fans restless and at the edge of their seats.

Gadzikwa was to turn to hero from villain 20 minutes from time as he ghosted from a blind side to poke the ball home from a lovely cross from substitute Canaan Nkomo, who had come in for Blessing Ngoma in the 50th minute.

Five minutes after Gadzikwa’s goal, free kick specialist Marcelline Mlilo could have made it 3 -1 only for his stunning effort to crash against the crossbar with the goalkeeper a beaten man.

Hwange head coach Nation Dube was relieved after the game.

“This is a huge and pleasing result which I dedicate to our passionate fans and also to my colleagues who are out of the country for a course as we planned together and we were optimistic that we would finally get it right at home. This gives the boys the confidence going forward,” he said.

ZPC Kariba assistant coach Newsome Mukono, standing in for head coach Luke Masomere who was in the terraces, praised his boys despite the loss.

“We failed to defend well as we conceded soft goals and the biggest undoing was the red card but credit to the boys for responding well tactically and with more precision we could have even won the game,” said Mukono.

HWANGE : W Muuya; E Zulu; K Shiyandindi ( J Mumpande 50th minute); B Rendo; L Sibanda; T Goredema; B Ngoma ( C Nkomo 50th minute) ; S Gadzikwa; S Sithole (C Tshuma 87th minute); M Mlilo ( E Nkhulungo 87th minute) E Gwitima (A Richard 55rd minute)

ZPC KARIBA: T Chilenga; B Mutukure; K Madima; M Diro; J Sibanda; T Pio ( N Chipunza 77th minute).; F Shoko; C Muleya; L Murape; F Dhemera ( A Karengesha 90th minute) ; M Demera( S Makawa 77th minute).

