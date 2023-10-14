Hwange go for Triangle despite unrest in camp

Fungai Muderere,Senior Sports Reporter

DESPITE all the hullabaloo that punctuated their camp in the build up to their away game against Triangle United set for tomorrow at Gibbo Stadium, Hwange Football Club reportedly left their base in the wee hours of today to fulfill the fixture.

On Tuesday, Chipangano players engaged on strike demanding their dues.

They were forced to go on industrial action amid revelations that they are owed two months salaries, winning bonuses, signing on fees and camping allowances.

Despite having paltry US$75 deposited into their respective accounts on Wednesday, we have it on good authority that the team made the trip to the Lowveld.

“They have kept promising us things are being sorted out. However, we left Hwange early this morning. We have already passed Bulawayo on our way to Triangle,” a Chipangano player who requested not to be named.

The Hwange Colliery Company Limited (HCCL) management has not been keen to open up on the challenges that are affecting the team.

The coal miners are on number eight with 34 points. Last weekend they suffered a 1-0 home defeat at the hands of struggling CAPS United who had last won a league match on July 15. -@FungaiMuderere