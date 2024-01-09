Hwange has vast business opportunities

Senior Business Writer

HWANGE Local Board (HLB) has vast untapped investment opportunities in key sectors cutting across tourism, mining and energy which investors can fully exploit for maximum benefit, Public Relations Officer Mr Dumisani Nsingo has noted.

HLB is one of the urban local authorities in Matabeleland North and its revenue is drawn mainly from rates.

According to the local board December newsletter, Mr Nsingo said HLB which as a population of 67 670 people and covers mainly the town, a section of the industrial area, Chibondo, Empumalanga and Baobab areas is ripe for investment.

“Hwange is probably one of the places in the country, which investors haven’t fully explored for investment opportunities yet it has quite a wide range of business prospects,” said Mr Nsingo.

“In the tourism sector, council has land set aside for the construction of a hotel as well as upmarket lodges. Hwange’s proximity to Victoria Falls and the Hwange National Park makes us ideal for those on expedition to put up in our town before proceeding on their tours,” he said.

Hwange is under the Victoria Falls-Hwange-Binga Special Economic Zone.

Added to that, Hwange town directly benefits from nearby Hwange National Park through tourism and employment.

“Existence of mining and power generation activities means Hwange is constantly hosting executives and experts from these sectors and these require luxurious accommodation. Thus, those that set-up hospitality facilities are definitely guaranteed of clients,” he said.

Mr Nsingo said another opportunity exists in setting-up of an upmarket conference centre, which would be a first in Matabeleland North, since the province does not have one.

The huge investment in the coal-mining and power generation has led to massive employment creation.

To that end, the growth in employment and wages gives consumers some spending power making retailing one of the most lucrative businesses to venture into, he added.

“HLB offers commercial stands for construction of retail shops including large chain-stores in all its suburbs.

“We also have prime land on offer at our proposed Civic Centre site where there’s our proposed new central business district.”