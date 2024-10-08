Hwange High School wins Proton Matabeleland North Provincial Under20 Football Tournament

Leonard Ncube – [email protected]

HWANGE Government High School successfully defended their title in the Proton Matabeleland North Provincial Under20 Football Tournament to book their place to represent the province for the second consecutive year.

The provincial finals were played at Manjolo Secondary School in Binga recently where nine schools-Msewele Secondary from Lupane, Simbo Secondary (Nkayi), Somvubu High (Bubi), Neshaya Secondary (Hwange), Tsholotsho Secondary, Muchesu from Binga and Nyamandlovu from Umguza and Hwange battled it out.

Each of the seven districts was represented by a team while Binga and Hwange had two each by virtue of being hosts and defending champions.

Hwange Government High School last year represented Matabeleland North at the national finals in Bulawayo and lost in the finals.

This time the school from the coal mining town will represent the province at Mutare Boys High in Manicaland.

In the run up to the title, Hwange Government overcame Somvubu High School 2-0 in a penalty shootout after the two schools had finished tied 1-all in regulated time.

Somvubu, Neshaya and Hwange Government topped their respective groups with Manjolo coming in as the best-placed runner-up.

In the semi-final, Hwange Government needed penalties to see off Manjolo 3-2 after a goalless draw.

In the other semi-final Somvubu beat Neshaya.

The tournament is an annual sporting event sponsored by Proton Bread.

Khumbulani Sibanda from Somvubu High School is the Matabeleland North head-in-charge of soccer.

