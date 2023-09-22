Hwange, Highlanders challenged to play better

Nkosilathi Sibanda, Online Reporter

HWANGE FC and Highlanders FC players owe it to their fans to play entertaining football as they clash in a Castle Lager Premiership match at the Colliery Stadium on Sunday.

This was said by former Hwange FC great Twyman Ncube as he gave his assessment of the weekend’s big match.

Ncube poured his heart out, saying both teams have so far failed to deliver enjoyable displays on the field.

He said players have to compensate their expectant fans with good performances at the Colliery.

“To be honest, we have not seen much action from these teams. Hwange has slumped and Highlanders also dipped in form. I challenge the players to make sure they change the way they play. They must play to entertain and give fans a worthy game.

“Everyone is looking forward to this game. It has been a long time since Highlanders travelled to the Colliery,” said Ncube.

He predicted a goalless stalemate, saying the teams do not have players with creative and scoring ability.

“I do not see any goals being scored. It could end in a draw. If any team manages to score, it will be a bonus,” he said.

Ncube believes Premier League players lack creativity and the composure that is required in front of goal.

He, however, sent a word of advice to Hwange players.

“My hope is that they have prepared well in the week. For what I know, Hwange has always played better than Highlanders at the Colliery.

“This time they have to be serious in utilising home advantage. If they did a good ball shooting drill, it will produce a better result,” he said.

Ncube recalled the time in the 1980s how the Hwange/ Highlanders duel was.

“Football lovers would talk about the game for days before it was played. The coming of a big team such as Highlanders was the talk of town. Some fans were divided as they supported Highlanders but also having a liking for their home team. We really had a good weekend whenever Highlanders were in town.

“That was one game that brought the town to a standstill. I remember how people would walk long distances to watch the big name players.”