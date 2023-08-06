Hwange hold Dynamos

Dynamos 0-0 Hwange

Nkosilathi Sibanda at Barbourfields Stadium

HWANGE FC explored a tight defensive tactic to wade off an offensive but unlucky Dynamos side as both teams settled for a nil-all draw in the Castle Lager Premiership match played at Barbourfields Stadium this afternoon.

Dynamos are still unbeaten at Emagumeni, a venue they recently adopted following a venue crisis in the capital.

The match could have been described to have been a balanced affair with both teams sizing each other’s strength in the opening 15 minutes.

While Hwange go back home happier with a point gained, Dynamos know they could have done better, had they not wasted any shot toward goal. The home side’s midfield made for sublime passing. Elton Chikona had good runs, threatening as when he had the ball.

So was Tanaka Shandirwa and the impressive Issa Sadiki. The visitors were equal to the as Brandon Rendo, Jofias Mumapnde and new signing Godwin Goriyati sealed the back.

For all the effort from both ends, it was anyone’s game.

Dynamos had more chances upfront and at 22 minutes, the former champions almost celebrated but the goal that had come off from Shadreck Nyahwa who was however adjudged to be offside.

Hwange’s closest chance was through Kluivert Tshuma who missed a goal scoring opportunity at the 19th minute as he took advantage of a lapse in concentration by Dynamos’ defence, only to poke his effort over the bar.

So tense was the game as it went on as Dynamos’ Emmanuel Ziocha was booked after his nasty tackle on Hwange’s B Rendo at 42 minutes. At the opening of the second stanza, Dynamos brought in Keith Madera for Tendai Matindife as the search for the elusive goal continued.

After 54 minutes of play, Hwange made a substitution. In came Hamilton Gomba for Kluivert Tshuma.

As the teams battled, coaches tried to pull in the trick by making double substitutions. In the 65th minute Dynamos’ Arthur Musiiwa came in for Emmanuel Ziocha and Issa Sadiki was introduced for inactive Jayden Bakare.

Hwange followed suit, as they also made a double change. James Chivasa came in for Tendai Muvuti. Solomon Sithole was ushered in for Kelly Shiyandidi.

Hwange’s Canaan Nkomo took the rest for Lukas Sibanda at the 87th minute.

Even with these substitutions, nothing came both teams’ way. A point for each club shared closed the day.

Teams:

Dynamos FC:P Tafiremutsa, S Nyahwa, J Bakare (Sadiki 65′) K Moyo, DDzvinyai, E Moyo, F Makarati, T Shandirwa, E Jalai, E Chikona, T Matindife (K Madera 47′), E Ziocha(AMusiiwa 65′), D Mudadi

Hwange FC: Muuya, J. Mumpande,B. Mlotshwa, B. Rendo, G Goriyati, T Goredema, K Shiyandindi (Sithole 72′)Gadzikwa, C Nkomo (L Sibanda 87′), KTshuma (H Gomba 54′), T Muvuti (Chivasa 72′)