Hwange land Rodwell Dlakama

Online Reporter

RELEGATION troubled Hwange have landed Rodwell Dlakama’s signature in their bid to escape relegation.

The coal miners sit at the bottom of the log with seven points, three below 17th placed Arenel Movers.

With almost a third of the games played, Hwange find themselves staring at relegation.

Efforts to get a comment from Hwange were fruitless but impeccable sources confirmed that he had landed the job ahead of Philani Ncube and Farai Tawachera.

Contacted for comment, Dlakama refused to disclose his whereabouts.