Hwange Local Board to address rise of backyard industries and provide workspace for informal sector

HWANGE Local Board (HLB) says backyard industries are on the rise in the coal mining town with indigenous entrepreneurs seemingly recording brisk business, a development it seeks to address.

The local authority says it has not done much to accommodate the informal sector by providing them with decent workspace.

The informal sector contributes significantly to the economy and the Government continues to encourage the sector to be supported.

According to HLB’s latest newsletter, Chairperson Councillor Morrison Mafa said there was a need for the council to expedite the provision of working space for informal sector players to maintain orderliness in residential areas while enabling the local authority to improve its revenue collection.

“Backyard industries are on the rise in Hwange, with indigenous entrepreneurs seemingly recording brisk business.

“However, their activities aren’t permissible in residential areas, because they tend to be a health and safety hazard. They also impact negatively on the outlook of the surroundings,” he said.

Cllr Mafa admits that the local authority is lagging in availing workspace, a situation that is depriving the local authority of an opportunity to enhance its revenue generation streams.

“As Council, we haven’t done much to accommodate informal sector players, with regards to providing them with decent workspace, thus we need to do so, as quickly as possible.

“Continuously penalising them for working in undesignated places isn’t the best of solutions,” Cllr Mafa said.

“Our failure to provide workspace and facilities for the ballooning informal economy has a negative impact on our revenue collection. “We are continuously crying foul of low revenue collection while we aren’t making use of numerous strategies at our disposal to enhance our coffers,” Cllr Mafa said.

However, the local authority is in the process of completing the construction of its state-of-the-art Empumalanga Flea Market.

The flea market will consist of more than 150 stalls, a food court, and a kiosk. It will also have ablution facilities.

The project is being undertaken through the utilisation of the Devolution Fund in line with the Government’s call for local authorities to channel resources from this facility toward high impact projects.