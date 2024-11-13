Hwange Medical Company to roll out free medical outreach programme

Fairness Moyana in Hwange

Hwange Colliery Company Limited Holdings through its subsidiary, Hwange Medical Company, will this week roll out free medical outreach programmes across the district as it seeks to afford access to healthcare services to communities in hard-to-reach areas.

Acting chief executive officer, Mr William Gambiza, said: “We aim to continually extend our participation on SDG 3 to the communities in which I am pleased to advise that following the success of our Hwange Open Medical day in July this year, we will be conducting free Medical Outreaches in hard-to-reach places starting off with Chibhala village in Nekabandama ward at Chibhala Primary school on 15 November.”

He said services to be provided would include dental screening, eye screening, general medical screening in addition to laboratory services that will include screening for Diabetes, HIV and TB amongst others. Most people are forced to travel to Bulawayo or Harare to access specialized healthcare with the majority failing to afford it.

Outreach programmes have enabled vulnerable communities to access healthcare services that would normally be inaccessible to them.

Mr Gambiza said the company would continue through its Corporate Social Responsibility to complement Government efforts by contributing towards health delivery.

“Healthcare is indeed one of the key portfolios in our growth strategy as mirrored by the formation of Hwange Medical Company as a standalone commercial unit under HCCL Holdings,” he said.

“We will continue through our health CSR activities to contribute resources, manpower and strategic public health guidance in the town of Hwange in terms of water quality monitoring, health education, incineration of product waste, decontamination of ablution facilities, diseases investigation and surveillance, as well as contact tracing on any emerging health threats in town.”

Earlier this year, the company hosted an Open Medical Day at its hospital where hundreds of people from Hwange urban and rural got access to free services.

The coal mining concern has begun investing heavily into health through establishment of an Oncology Centre and acquisition of sate of the art ambulances which are going to service the Hwange community and province at large.